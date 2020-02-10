Olga Rosin
On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, Olga (Wigowski) Rosin, 96, of Troy, passed away at her home, surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born Jan. 25, 1924 in Lubny, Ukraine, the daughter of Josef and Anna Wigowski. The beginning of life’s journey for Olga was one that was filled with uncertainty and a knowledge that the world could be a very difficult place to grow up in and learn how to survive. In her early adulthood she met and married the love of her life, Albert Rosin. After leaving their home town for their safety, the couple stayed in a refugee camp, with their three children, until a wonderful opportunity came their way and they were able to come to America. This new adventure brought them to Troy to work for the Troy Mills. Olga worked there for 40 years until she retired.
She and her family were able to settle into their new life and enjoy many of the things that life in America meant. She was a devoted wife, mother and “Grammy.” Her home was often filled with the aroma of the delicious foods that she would make. Although her life had changed so much from her youth, she taught her family many of the wonderful recipes that were from her homeland. Some of her family’s favorites included her stuffed cabbage, galumpkis, pierogies and her famous blueberry cheesecake.
Olga also held a special place in her heart for animals and enjoyed the companionship of the many four-legged companions that she opened her home and her heart to. She also enjoyed taking trips to Foxwoods Casino, where she would try her hand at the slots. Most of the time she was very lucky and would come home with her proud winnings.
Olga is survived by her sons, Walter Rosin, and Alexander Rosin and his wife, Janis; grandchildren: Maria, Lisa, Melinda, Jennifer, Heidi, Alex, Topaz “Nikki,” Isis, Randy and Hollis; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and several extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband; her son, Eugen Rosin; her daughter-in-law, Lynn; and her granddaughter, Theresa. She is also predeceased by her beloved canine companion, Molly.
Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery, Troy, will take place in the spring and will be announced as the date draws closer.
Those attending the calling hours for Olga are invited to wear vibrant colors, as it was her wish.
Those who wish to remember Olga through a memorial contribution are urged to do so to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
