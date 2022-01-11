Numael Pulido, 82, of Hancock, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 7, 2022.
He was a Classical portrait painter of the highest order. Born in Bogota, Colombia, on Dec. 18, 1939, Numael was the son of Julia Hernandez and Jorge Pulido. When only 16, he made his way to New York City to study painting and where, after graduating high school, he enrolled at the Art Students League, studying with George Gross and Frank Mason. While still a student he won the SJ Wallace prize at the National Academy of Design and was subsequently represented by the Bernard Black Gallery.
In 1960, he met his beloved wife and artistic partner of 60 years, Shirley Burke, also a portrait painter, and both moved to Hancock in 1970. He withdrew from the gallery world, feeling the need to acquire further freedom of technique, that which is so evident in the work of the Classical masters. He commenced to experiment in depth with the techniques of oil painting and became a master in his own right.
In the mid-’80s, the Pulidos moved to England, where Numael resumed his professional career, exhibiting at the Royal Academy in London. The couple returned in 1989 to settle permanently in Hancock. There they painted and conducted very popular classes and workshops for the next 30 years until Shirley’ passing in March of 2020.
Numael introduced many now-recognized artists to the principles of Classical painting. He continued to paint and teach up until this past November. The couple’s numerous students and friends always felt grateful for their relationships with the Pulidos, both practitioners of the art of conversation at a high level. Numael and Shirley fully inhabited a world of stimulating ideas — both artistic and philosophical — and passed their passion on to many. Intense curiosity about others and the world, along with their highly developed skills of observation and listening, enriched the lives of all who came in contact with them. Above all, their enthusiasm for their art was nothing less than contagious.
In 2018, Numael became a member of the prestigious Guild of Boston Artists, where he received multiple awards for his portraiture. In addition, in 2017 he was honored with the Ewing Award, which recognizes artistic excellence in the creative community of the Monadnock Region and beyond. His portraits can be found in numerous private collections in this country and in Europe.
Numael is survived by a sister, Graciela Pulido (Aceves), of Guadalajara, Mexico; four nephews and a niece. His other sister, Julia van den Broeck, predeceased him.
A celebration of Numael’s life is planned for June, circumstances permitting. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Numael’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.