Norton Scott Bradley, 80, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away March 8, 2021, after a short battle with COVID.
Scott was born in New Haven, Conn., on May 4, 1940, to Norton Henry and Ruby Elizabeth (Adams) Bradley. He attended Hamden High School and got his bachelor’s degree in economics and chemistry from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, where he met his first wife, Linda Mae Swanson. They were married and had two sons, David and Chris, whom they raised in Walpole.
Scott worked for the Fall Mountain Regional School District and National Grange Mutual insurance company in Keene. He belonged to the local Lions Club and served as a volunteer fireman for the village.
Scott and Linda divorced in 1981 and he relocated to Mesa, Ariz., in 1983, where he married Helen Mae Smith of Swanzey. They were active in the American Legion Post No. 27 and he served as Commander of the Sons of the American Legion. He was especially proud of their community service and his participation in the SAL Color Guard. He had a quick sense of humor, a fierce sense of loyalty and a deep patriotism. He cared for others and was always ready with a helping hand. His heart was as big as his personality, and community and relationships always took priority.
Scott was predeceased by his wife, Helen, who passed Feb. 1, 2020; her son, William Smith; and her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Smith. He is survived by his sons: David Lewis of Chicago; and Christopher Andrew (Oriel Lucero) of Albuquerque, N.M.; and his granddaughters, Ruby and Emilia; as well as his stepdaughter, Terry (Smith) Tan, of Keene; and his stepson, Mark Smith, of Swanzey. On his wife’s side he also had 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Timothy Owen, and Ann (Fifield) Bradley of Danforth, Maine.
The family asks that any donations in Scott’s memory go the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 27 in Apache Junction, Ariz.
