Norman M. DeLonge, 61, of Keene, and formerly of Tucson, Ariz., and Chicopee, Mass., died on Dec. 11, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed quietly with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Norman was born the son of the late Marguerite M. (Bennett) and Alfred R. Riopelle on Aug. 30, 1960, in Athol, Mass. He was educated in Chicopee, Mass., where he attended local schools. On June 20, 2005, he exchanged vows with Pauline E. Henderson in Southwick, Mass. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 16 years. Norman was employed by the Keene Country Club in the Maintenance and Facilities Office for three years before retirement in 2014. He enjoyed carpentry of all types and was an avid cook.
Mr. DeLonge is survived by his wife, Pauline E. DeLonge, of Keene; his three children: Justin D. DeLonge and his wife, Amy, of Spring Hill, Fla.; Nathan M. DeLonge of Chicopee Falls, Mass.; and Natalie M. DeLonge of Agawam, Mass.; and his children from a combined marriage: Diana M. Henderson of Keene; and Charles R. Henderson Jr. and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Keene. In addition, he is survived by six siblings, eight grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Norman is predeceased by his grandson, Nathan DeLonge Jr., who passed on Nov. 14, 2020.
In keeping with Norman’s wishes, services will be private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
