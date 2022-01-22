Norman Lorenzo Amidon, 88, of Hinsdale, was admitted to Baystate Medical Center Dec. 22, 2021, with cardiac issues. He passed away on Jan. 6, 2022.
Norman was born in Chesterfield on Dec. 23, 1933, to Maurice and Elvira Amidon. He attended Chesterfield School as a youth, and graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1952.
Norman enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953, serving in the infantry as an automotive mechanic. One year was spent at the Fort Churchill Arctic Test Center in Manitoba, Canada. Norman earned a Good Conduct Medal and characterized his time in the military as the best years of his life. After an honorable discharge in 1958 he worked in the trades, becoming a skilled machinist and welder.
Norman was a lifelong outdoorsman, with Pisgah Park being one of his favorite places. He was a very quiet, private, independent man with a classic New Hampshire accent and unique laugh. He never complained as health issues began to mount. However he was clear that his independence was essential to his sense of well-being.
Norman is survived by his brother, Ralph Amidon (Peggy), of South Grafton, Mass., and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters, Thelma (Paul) Boucher of Keene, and Margaret (Carl) Johnson of Chesterfield.
The family will honor Norman privately at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans.
