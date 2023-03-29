Norman G. Brodeur

Norman G. “Norm” Brodeur, 89, known for his sense of humor, adventurous spirit and devotion to family, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 in Lebanon.
Born July 12, 1933, in Manchester, Norm grew up in Lowell, Mass., later attending Lowell Technical Institute, where he earned a bachelor of science in engineering in 1955.
Norm served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1962 and worked at Natick Laboratories in Natick, Mass., where he met his future wife, Audrey Marcotte, whom he married in 1961. After accepting a position at the Rodney Hunt Company in Orange, Mass., Norm relocated to nearby Athol, Mass., in 1965, where he raised his two sons and lived for 55 years.
In 1983, his division at Rodney Hunt was acquired by KRH Rolls, Inc., and Norm became Vice President and General Manager.
His wife, Audrey, passed away in 1995.
Norm retired in 1999, enjoying golfing, woodworking and clock making, and served on the board of Athol Savings Bank. He was a parishioner at Our Lady Immaculate Church in Athol, Mass., and was a devout member of the Catholic faith.
In 2010, Norm married Connie Milusich of Athol, Mass., and relocated to Keene in 2020.
Norm was predeceased by his first wife, Audrey; his brothers, Frederic and Leon; and his parents, Berthe and Frederic.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; his son Norman, and his wife, Nancy; his son, Brian, and his wife, Sandy; two stepchildren, Becky and Chris; and many nieces and nephews. He was blessed with four grandchildren, to whom he was known as “G-Pop,” Lauren, Sean, Caroline and Alex; and four step-grandchildren, Caitlin, Claire, Matt and Izzy. He was deeply loved by his family.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers in St. Stephens Cemetery, Framingham, Mass., will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman G. Brodeur’s memory to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon NH 03766.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories of Norman, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
