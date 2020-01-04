Norman E. Parkhurst Jr.
Norman E. Parkhurst Jr., 56, of Keene, died Dec. 27, 2019, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a long illness.
He was born in Keene on July 24, 1963, son of Norman E. Parkhurst Sr. and Marjorie (Hopkins) Parkhurst. He grew up in West Swanzey and attended Monadnock Regional High School.
Norm was a NASCAR fan and his favorite drivers included Casey Kane and Chase Elliot. When the racing season was over, Norm would spend afternoons cheering on his football team — the Jets. He was a talented pool player and never missed an opportunity to rack up a game. On warm summer evenings you could usually find him throwing horseshoes, something he greatly enjoyed doing with his family and friends. His favorite music included the bands ELO, Pink Floyd, Guns ’n’ Roses and Dazz Band.
One of Norm’s favorite pastimes was working on cars. A terrific mechanic, he was the first person to call if there was trouble with your car, always willing to give it a look-over to see if he could diagnose the problem, and he usually could.
Norm enjoyed socializing with friends and family at local establishments, where he befriended many people, and at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, which was like a second family to him. Quick with a joke, Norman had a very unique sense of humor and always looked at the bright side of every situation.
Survivors include: his mother, Marjorie L. Read, of West Swanzey; his father, Norman E. Parkhurst Sr., of Keene; his three children: Melissa A. Atkins and her husband, Craig, of Antrim; Michael A. Parkhurst of Antrim; and Christopher P. Parkhurst and his wife, Samantha, of Deering; and the children’s mother, Deborah Rice Parkhurst of Antrim. He also leaves behind his siblings: Darlene D. Boyle of Keene; Karen K. Frazier and her husband, Timothy, of Sullivan; Bonnie B. Parkhurst of West Swanzey; Timothy I. Read of West Swanzey; Andrea Whitcomb of Sullivan; Dawn Martin and her husband, Eric, of Sullivan; and Robert Parkhurst of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norman is predeceased by his stepfather, Ivan F. Read, and his loving companion, Kelly Conway, with whom he is now reunited.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 115 Church St., Keene, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to share their favorite Norm story as we are sure there are many to be told. There will be a potluck buffet after the service if you would like to donate a dish.
