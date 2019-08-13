Norman E. Moore
Norman Erdix Moore, 89, of Swanzey, passed away in the comfort of his home on Aug. 9, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in West Chesterfield, the son of the late Eunice (Chickering) and Fred Moore. After attending area schools, Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. In 1948 Norman married Isabelle Worden and built a life raising two children. From 1962 to 1987, Norman resided in Miami, Fla., where he was a proprietor of a gas station. He was also employed by Watkins Trucking and owned three trucks of his own. After moving back to New Hampshire, Norman was employed by Discount Oil in Keene until his retirement.
Norman will be remembered as a strong-willed man with the most generous and giving heart. He cared deeply for family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand. His charisma will not be forgotten. Norman had a passion for tending to his flower gardens and he was an avid Miami Dolphins football fan. He enjoyed his membership at the VFW in Brattleboro.
Norman will be dearly missed by his children, Judy Martin of Winchester and Steve Moore of Homestead, Fla.; grandchildren, Gwen Martin, Guy Martin, Kim Lippert, Steve Moore Jr., Scott Moore and Shawn Moore; many great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline Hatt of Westmoreland; and best friend and coffee buddy, Bob Stack of Swanzey. He was predeceased by three siblings, and his son-in-law, Guy Martin.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Chesterfield West Cemetery, Poor Road. Fletcher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Norman, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
