Norma T. Spicher-Hillier of South Hadley, Mass., and formerly of Sunderland, Mass., Charlemont, Mass., and Keene, passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2021, at Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Mass.
She was born in Keene on April 20, 1932, the daughter of Norman O. Trask and Vina (Soucise) Trask. Norma attended St. Joseph’s School, Keene High School (class of 1950) and Keene State College, graduating in 1968. She went on to receive her masters of Library Science from The University of Rhode Island and spent a semester studying at Oxford.
Norma worked at the Keene Public Library, the Mason Library at Keene State College, and for many years was the reference librarian at Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Mass.
Norma was an excellent cook and enjoyed many special recipes and sharing them with others. While living in Sunderland, Mass., she opened her home to many exchange students from around the world. They would live with her for a semester and Norma would show them the sights and introduce them to her friends and family. Early in her retirement she traveled to many scenic places including Alaska, Hawaii and Iceland.
Norma was an avid reader and even though later in her life she suffered from advanced macular degeneration, she continued to enjoy audio books, which she received copious supplies of from The Perkins Library and The Worcester Talking Book Library.
Norma is survived by two sons, Norman P. Spicher and his partner, Marjorie Layman, of Keene, and Thomas E. Spicher and his wife, Kimberly, of Rutherfordton, N.C.; grandchildren Jacquelyn and Jonathan Spicher; brother Paul Trask of Keene; and several nephews scattered throughout the country.
Norma was pre-deceased by her parents, her brothers Charles and James Trask, her niece Sharon Trask Raudonis, and her dog Luke.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Loomis Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 20 Bayon Drive, South Hadley, Mass. 01075; or Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant St., Amherst, Mass. 01002.
