Norma Selecky-Hanscome
Norma Selecky-Hanscome, 66, of Eustis, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, after a very long illness.
She was born in Keene Sept. 2, 1952, daughter of Roger Selecky and Priscilla (Holbrook) Ryan.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Phillip Hanscome; her children, Daryle Biltcliffe, Phillip “Barney” Hitchcock, Michael Hitchcock; stepdaughter, Emily; and grandchildren, Gwendolynn, Lilith, Liam, Trevor, Gavin, Elias Hitchcock, Kameron and Kevin Biltcliffe, Kenny Labadie, Justin and Victoria Hitchcock; three sisters, Donna Secore, Terry McDonald and Sarah Wood of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents.
Norma was a waitress at Friendly’s, Lindy’s Diner and Timoleon’s of Keene. Norma enjoyed playing Bingo, gambling and adored her two cats — Tom and Jerry.
Arrangements will be announced later.
