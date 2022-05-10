Norma S. Whitney, 90, of Dublin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1931, in Peterborough, the daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie Sangermano. Norma grew up in Peterborough and is a 1949 graduate of the former Peterborough High School.
After graduation, Norma married David K. Whitney on May 27, 1950. Together they raised their four children, Deborah, Rebeccah, Steven and David. She loved being a homemaker and even extended some of her skills to the community with ironing for others.
Norma was baptized at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Peterborough. She remained a member of the church and continued to support the church when they merged to form Divine Mercy Parish, and she was also a member of the Women’s Guild. Her eye for detail made her a tremendous asset for the churches’ craft classes.
She was very fond of the ocean, the Maine Coast in particular. She loved swimming and would frequent Naples, Fla., often. In the winters of the ’60s and ’70s, Norma could be found snowmobiling locally throughout New Hampshire with her husband. She enjoyed camping with her family and after her husband had passed away, she managed to acquire the skills needed to drive their 40-foot camper. She took great pride in being able to do so.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David K. Whitney; her son, Steven Whitney; her brothers, Phillip Sangermano, William Sangermano and Antonio Sangermano; and her sisters, Mae Kerazis, Cindy Delill, Violet Despres, Viola Toussaint and Anita Miller.
Norma is survived by her brother, Joseph Sangermano, and his wife, Kiki; and her children: Deborah Whitney of Dublin; Rebeccah and George Colburn of Gilsum; and David and Marsha Whitney of Dublin; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and Mass from 10 to 11 a.m., at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 12 Church St., Peterborough. Burial will follow at the Dublin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 12 Church St., Peterborough NH 03458 (www.divinemercynh.org/). To share memories, photos, and condolences with Norma’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
