Norma K. Schnyer
Norma Kneeland Schnyer, 93, of Milton, Ga., died July 25, 2019, at Mayfield Oaks Senior Living after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Schnyer, who passed away in 2006.
Norma was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Ludlow, Vt. She was a longtime resident of Keene, and attended Keene schools, graduating from Keene High School in 1944. Prior to marrying her husband, “Bill,” she attended Northampton (Mass.) Business College. She was a legal secretary with the Faulkner, Plaut, Hanna & Zimmerman law firm for many years before joining her husband’s construction company, Wm. R. Schnyer, Incorporated, as office manager, where she worked until she retired.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Bullens and her husband, Rick, of Milton, Ga.; three grandchildren, Geoffrey G. Bullens (Dawn) of Exeter, Dr. Amy E. Borrow (Mark) of Gainesville, Ga., and Todd W. Bullens (Cassandra) of Milton, Ga.; and four great-grandchildren, Weston Bullens, Alexandra Borrow, Hayden Bullens and Morgan Borrow. She is also survived by a half-sister, Jean Weeks of Windham, Maine; and two half-brothers, Richard and Ronald Kneeland, also from Maine; two sisters-in law, Rachel Schnyer of Swanzey and Mary Schnyer of Keene; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside interment service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Monadnock View Cemetery in West Keene.
