Norma June Miner
Norma June (Tompkins) Miner, 93, died at Riverside Rest Home in Dover on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Born on Aug. 6, 1926, in Nelson, she was the daughter of Harold and Ethelyn (Guillow) Tompkins. She worked for the Sears and Roebuck Company in Keene before retirement.
She is survived by her children: Barry Miner and his wife, Melanie, of Florida; Evan Miner and his wife, Bonalyn, of Florida; and Carol Tompkins of Portsmouth. She also leaves 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She leaves her longtime love and companion of 45 years, Roland Huse, of Tilton.
She was predeceased by: her husband, Arnold Miner; and sons: Alan Miner and Darryl Miner.
There are no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
