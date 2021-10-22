Norma Jean Elliott

Norma Jean (Barna) Elliott gained her angel wings on Oct. 14, 2021, at her home in Keene in the presence of her family.
Norma was born in Laconia on Nov. 17, 1951. She was just shy of 70 years old. Norma’s life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were Blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here.
Norma grew up an only child in Franklin. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob, on Aug. 7, 1971. She went to the University of New Hampshire and later graduated from Franklin Pierce College. After living in Spofford, Norma and Bob moved to Keene in 1976, where they raised their two daughters. Norma was incredibly hard-working with amazing organizational skills and attention to detail. That, added to her personable character and great listening skills, made her successful in her professional career and, later, in various entrepreneurial endeavors with her life partner. However, more notable than the work they did together was the remarkable friendship they formed in their marriage. Norma’s passion and love of life were contagious. Her appreciation of diversity and multiculturalism allowed her to take full advantage of her travels both within the United States and abroad. She found a way to make everything special through meticulous planning combined with flexibility in order to meet others’ needs and fulfill their dreams. Her determination, competitive spirit and perseverance made Norma successful at almost anything she attempted: bowling, skiing, golfing, card playing, etc. She also enjoyed book club meetings, gardening, painting, musicals and theater, collecting recipes, good music, kayaking, museums and going out to lunch with friends. After following the Boston Red Sox in her younger years, and her lifelong dedication to the New England Patriots, with a special place in her heart for Doug Flutie, in the end, she remained loyal to her Team Brady Lifetime Membership. Most importantly, however, Norma was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her life.
Norma is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert J. Elliott, of Keene; her daughter, Courtney Elliott, of Keene; her daughter, Tanis Elliott Jacome, son-in-law, Santiago Jacome, granddaughter, Ariel Jacome, and grandson, Tobias Jacome, all of Quito, Ecuador; as well as her uncle, sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, friends, and her cat, Brady
Norma was “Spiritual Not Religious” with a compassionate love and appreciation for animals and people who enjoyed meditation, serving others and living in the present moment. Per her request, the family will be holding public calling hours at Stonewall Farm of Keene on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., with a private Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Stonewall Farm of Keene (https://stonewallfarm.org/give).
