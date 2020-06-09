Norma Jean Cannon
The kindhearted, gentle soul of Norma Jean Cannon, 61, of Keene and a former longtime resident of Sullivan, will be greatly missed with her passing on June 3, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Norman H. and Bernice E. (Heath) Cannon, welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 18, 1958, in Keene. She grew up in Sullivan and was a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
Norma Jean worked for over 20 years as a licensed practical nurse with Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, a career she truly loved. Always having a special place in her heart for others, Norma Jean helped to raise and care for many of her family members as if they were her own children. If you needed anything at all, you could always reach out to her and she would be there for you with open arms and a kind heart.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her two daughters: Jamie R. Cannon of Keene; and Angel Lynn Rollins Cannon of Greenfield; her brothers: Kenneth R. Heath of Sullivan; Matthew D. Cannon of Winchester; and Andrew J. Cannon; her sisters: Sandra G. Sandberg of Keene; Lillian L. Hodge of Winchester; Debra; and Dawn; three special people whom she raised as if they were her own children: Kimberlee Leber, Kayla Lynn Leber and Joseph Ryan Russell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Services and burial in the Centennial Cemetery, Gilsum, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Norma Jean’s memory to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
