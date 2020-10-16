Noreen A. Dion

Noreen A. (McCarthy) Dion, 73, of Keene, and formerly of Scarborough, Maine, and Holyoke, Mass., died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Langdon Place of Keene. She passed peacefully with her daughters at her side.
Noreen was born the daughter of the late Eleanor (Bergmann) and Albert McCarthy on Nov. 29, 1946, in Holyoke, Mass. She graduated from Holyoke High School in 1964. She earned her bachelor of arts in education and foreign languages from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass., in 1968. During her time at Anna Maria, she spent a year abroad studying French studies in Paris. She went on to earn her master’s degree in education from American International College in Springfield, Mass., in 1970. On April 20, 1974, she married the love of her life, John P. Dion, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke, Mass. She was last employed at Scarborough High School in Maine as a teacher, teaching French and Spanish for 15 years before her retirement in 2012. Prior, she had worked at Keene High School teaching French and Spanish from 1984 to 1989, and previous to that at South Hadley High School in Massachusetts from 1970 to 1984. In her earlier years she worked at CFX Bank on West Street in Keene as a receptionist from 1989 to 1996. She also loved working with immigrants and taught English as a second language through Keene Community Education.
She loved to travel all over the country, with multiple trips to Europe. She loved spending time with family, cooking, baking, reading to her grandchildren, shopping, fashion and jewelry. She loved to help others in any way she could and, after her husband passed away in 2002, she was a hospice volunteer in Maine before she began her 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She loved art and taking her children and grandchildren to art museums. She had a love especially of French Impressionist art. Her disease robbed her of the ability to speak the last year or two of her life but she often enjoyed outings to get her nails done and loved to watch HGTV with those who visited. She had a knack for and love for interior design and decorating. She also was blessed with many caring staff members who took great care of her in the Homestead Unit at Langdon Place, where she was given the nickname “Nono.”
Mrs. Dion is survived by her two daughters: Kathleen M. Corliss of Norway, Maine; and Patti Dion Marshall and her husband, Daniel, of Keene; her siblings: Alice Moreau of South Hadley, Mass.; Eleanor Bourque and her husband, Ken, of South Hadley, Mass.; and Albert McCarthy Jr. and his wife, Debra of Westfield, Mass.; and her eight grandchildren: Brittany Corliss, Caitlin Brooks, Ashleigh Marshall, Kaylee Marshall, John Corliss, Kelcie Marshall, Ella Corliss and Emma Corliss. In addition, she leaves three great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, including three very special friends who continued to support her and visit throughout her disease: Janet Gravel, Judy Jordan and Michelle LaPalme, all of Massachusetts. She is predeceased by her parents; and her husband, John, who passed in 2002.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A graveside service with Christian Burial Rights will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at St. Jerome’s Cemetery, 125 St. Jerome Ave., Holyoke, Mass. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to a scholarship fund being set up at Savings Bank of Walpole, 817 Court St., Keene NH 03431 for the purpose of honoring Noreen’s teaching career by having a yearly scholarship in her name for graduating seniors. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
