Noreen A. (McCarthy) Dion, 73, of Scarborough, Maine, and formerly of Keene, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health at Langdon Place of Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).