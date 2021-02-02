Nidia Rouleau, 66, of North Swanzey, died at her home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with her family at her side following a courageous battle with cancer. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
