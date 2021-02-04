Nidia Rouleau, 66, of North Swanzey, went on to be with her God on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home in North Swanzey with her family at her side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Her parents, Juan and Sara (Algea) Gonzalez, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 11, 1954, in the Bronx, N.Y. In her early years, Nidia resided in Puerto Rico and in the Bronx, and was a 1973 graduate of Dodge High School in the Bronx.
A dedicated and valued employee, Nidia worked for 45 years as an underwriter with the Peerless Insurance Company/Liberty Mutual of Keene, retiring on Dec. 31, 2020.
When not hard at work, she loved tending to her flower gardens at her home, and her beloved pets. She also enjoyed capturing special memories by way of snapping photographs of things she loved. She also loved to bake special goodies for her family which brought her great joy and many “smiles” that warmed her heart! She extended her love for children with her special times as a volunteer with Cedarcrest of Keene.
A woman of great faith, Nidia was a longtime parishioner and active member of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She is survived by her beloved family: her husband of 42 years, Donald Rouleau, of North Swanzey; her son, Adrian Rouleau, and his wife, Meghan, of Keene; her daughter, Melissa Siejkowski, and her husband, Joseph, of Concord; her grandchildren and the “twinkles of her eye,” Dominick Siejkowski and Gabriel Rouleau; her siblings: Jose Gonzalez and Miriam Gonzalez, both of New York; Maria Gonzalez of Long Island, N.Y.; Eddie Gonzalez and Juana Gonzalez, both of New York; Heraldo Gonzalez of New Jersey; her nieces and nephews: Jillian, Justin, JJ, Jennifer, Brandon and Najee; and her many extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents, and her angel granddaughter, Eliana Rouleau, who died at 14 months.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the funeral mass and committal, as well as the calling hours, are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distance protocols.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Rouleau’s memory to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
