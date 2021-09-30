Nicole Isaak Moore, 57, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, in Dover after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer.
Nicole grew up in Westmoreland and graduated from Keene High School in 1982. She studied communications and graduated from the University of New Hampshire, where both her grandfathers and her children also matriculated. Nicole was a beloved community member of Durham, where she lived from 1993 to 2021. She worked at the Durham Public Library for 18 years while raising two children and leading a variety of local initiatives, including the annual Durham Day, the Moharimet Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and the library’s Alzheimer’s Cafe.
Nicole is survived by her loving partner, Bill Leslie; and her daughter, Olivia Moore, her son Garrett Moore and his wife, Allissa Younan, and their father and close friend Gregg Moore. Nicole is also survived by her sweet mother Jackie Isaak; brother, Nicholas Isaak, and his family, Maria, Ben, Ted and Sophia; her dear aunts Carolyn Isaak, Pat Peek, Jenny Magnuson and Uncle John Coyne; and many loving cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Nicholas Isaak, who died in 2011.
Nicole’s love will live forever within those she touched. Her spirit will be found in the hills of Westmoreland, the forests of Durham, the ocean breeze of Boothbay Harbor and the wild winds of the White Mountains.
A complete obituary is available at: https://www.fosters.com/obituaries/p0132572.
A private burial was held at the Madbury Cemetery. Friends are invited to a celebration of Nicole’s life on Oct. 9 at Wagon Hill Farm in Durham from 3 to 4 p.m. (Oct. 10 rain date). If planning to attend, please RSVP to Bill Leslie, 603-502-8219.
