Nick J. Jimaki, 75, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021.
He was born in Bellows Falls on Nov. 27, 1945, son of the late James and Zoe Jimaki. Nick graduated from Keene High School in 1963, and graduated from Northampton Junior College in 1966. He worked for Nestles and Maxwell House as a salesman, and Clarke Distributors in sales for many years.
He moved to Seattle in 2004, where he continued to sell Budweiser products. He retired in 2012 in Kings Point, Fla., a retirement community.
Nick married his wife, Paula, in 1966. He had two children, Jim and Nicole, born on the same day three years apart. His daughter-in-law, Sunny, joined the family in 2002. His four grandchildren — Nicolas, Tyler, Nikki and Zoe — were his bragging rights.
Baseball was his sport. He pitched, coached, and was a spectator and true fan of the San Francisco Giants. Golf was his passion. He enjoyed telling stories and giving everyone a nickname.
A private celebration of life will be held with family.
