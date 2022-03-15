Nicholas R. Anderson Jr., 73, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by family and friends after losing his battle with cancer.
Born in Claremont on Aug. 3, 1948, he was the son of Helen Jurkoic Anderson and the late Nicholas Anderson Sr. Nick grew up in North Walpole and most of his years were spent in Keene before moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Nick graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School. He then went on to earn his bachelor of science in psychology from Keene State College and his master of arts in rehabilitation counseling from Assumption College. After a long working career, he retired from Timken (MPB) and enjoyed retirement.
He spent his retirement in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of living by the ocean. He enjoyed these wonderful years there with his beloved wife of 47 years, Marie, and his Bichon Frise, Roxie, whom he loved dearly. As a young man, he spent much of his time on the baseball field, and this love of sports and fitness stayed with him throughout his life. He was an avid New England sports fan and a true family man, known for his contagious smile and love of dancing. His face lit up when he was around his grandkids.
Nick is survived by his wife, Marie (Properzio) Anderson; his daughter, Sarah Perlungher, and her husband, Thomas; his son, Joseph Anderson, and his wife, Candice; his mother, Helen (Jurkoic) Anderson; his sister, Judy Checchi, and her husband, Ugo; his sister, Lori Brown; his brother-in-law, Paul Properzio, and his wife, Deborah; nieces and nephews: Peter, Mia, Nicole, Lucy and Mario; and grandchildren: Dylan, Grace, Rocco and Sullivan.
The family will conduct services in a private setting. Contributions in Nick’s memory can be made to Crescent Hospice of Murrell’s Inlet, S.C.; or to the American Cancer Society.
