Nicholas J. “Nick” Romano, 75, of Swanzey, passed away on July 11, 2021. He passed peacefully with the love of family near at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
