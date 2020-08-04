Nicholas A. Perry
Nicholas A. “Nick” Perry, 31, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Nick was born in Keene on Oct. 26, 1988, the son of Teresa (Croteau) Perry and the late Charles Perry.
As a young child, Nick and his family moved to the Berkshires of Massachusetts. He attended Hoosac Valley High School in Adams, Mass., where he received his GED.
Nick had a passion for cooking. Most recently he worked as a cook at Dead Eye Dicks on Block Island in Rhode Island. He especially enjoyed creating new recipes. When not working, Nick enjoyed hiking and snowboarding, especially in the mountains of Colorado.
Nick will be deeply missed by his mother, Teresa (Croteau) Perry, of Conway; his sister, Cate Perry, of Michigan; his brother, Jacob Perry, of Colorado; and his maternal grandfather, Carlton Croteau, of Keene. He also leaves behind his uncles: Kevin Croteau and his wife, Sharon, of Winchester; and Gary Croteau and his wife, Kim, of Swanzey; his aunt, Cathy Croteau, of Nashua; his paternal grandmother, Claire Perry, of Boston; his uncles: Michael, of Massachusetts; and Timothy, of Florida; as well as his aunt, Sheila, of Washington. Lastly, he leaves behind many cousins and extended family members. Nick was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Croteau.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at noon in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All in attendance are required to wear face masks and to maintain physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Nick’s memory may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or to a local animal shelter in your community.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
