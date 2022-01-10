Nelson Way Long, 90, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his daughter’s home with family by his side.
His parents, Rowland H. and Ruth (Way) Long, welcomed their son into the world on April 17, 1931, in Plainfield, N.J.
Nelson served as a Seaman Recruit for three years with the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War.
He graduated from UMass Amherst in 1958 with a degree in finance. He worked as an insurance executive with several insurance and reinsurance companies for more than 45 years.
Nelson enjoyed hunting and fishing, tennis, golf, horseback riding, woodturning, painting, sports, reading and puzzles. He was a skilled artisan and a member of the League of N.H. Craftsman.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Lou Long, of Keene; five children: Richard Long, Katherine Batista, Susan Furtado, Sarah Long and Carolyn Tilton; nine grandchildren: KC and Zachary Long; Amanda Long, Nelson W. Long II; Samantha Batista; Riley Furtado; and Lydia, Lucy and Sadie Tilton; five great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Elizabeth Strizzi. His four siblings and his son, Rowland H. Long II, preceded Nelson in death.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Long’s memory to the following organizations: Live and Let Live Farm’s Rescue and Sanctuary (www.liveandletlivefarm.org/); Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (https://curealz.org/); or to the Joslin Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
