Nelson Sylvas Morin, 98, of Potomac, Md., passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
Nelson was born on Feb. 3, 1923, to Alberic Stanislaus Morin and Rosina Hamel Morin in Epping, the youngest of five children. Nelson attended Catholic school in Manchester, until leaving to attend high school in Tyngsborough, Mass., at the Marist Brothers Training School. As a junior, he transferred to Marist Brothers High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and remained there to attend Marist College for two years. He then taught liberal arts at the college from 1942-44.
In 1944, Nelson enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Radarman Second Class onboard the LST 384, where he travelled the South Pacific. In 1946, he completed his service and enrolled at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where he received his BA in 1948. Nelson got a job teaching high school level English, French, music and biology in Lincoln for a portion of the school year. It was there he met his future wife, Myrtle Alice Hilton, who was also a teacher there, before leaving for graduate school at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt. He received his MA in 1949. He and Myrtle were married Aug. 5, 1950, and settled in Washington Depot, Conn., where he taught at Washington High School for six years. He went on to teach languages at Wamogo Regional High School for two years before taking on the role of school principal and moving the family to Litchfield, Conn., in 1958. In 1965 Nelson and Myrtle settled in Farmington, Conn., and raised their family there, where he was a house principal at Conard High School in West Hartford. Conn., until his retirement. He was a Farmington resident until November 2019. Nelson was an accomplished musician and taught himself piano, playing songs by ear after hearing them once. He played daily until right before his death.
Nelson was predeceased by his wife, Myrtle; and four siblings: Raymond Morin, Candide Chandonet, Mysiana Demers and Hermas Morin; and his son-in-law, Eugene Quirk. He is survived by his daughters: Jeanne Morin of Washington, D.C.; and Anne Morin and his son-in-law, Jay Zukerman, of Juno Beach, Fla.; and six grandchildren: Allyson Quirk, Michelle Zukerman, Natalie Zukerman, Rachael Zukerman and wife, Victoria Farrington, Rebecca Sorornejad and her husband, Paimon, and Ben Zukerman and his wife, Alexandra; and his great-granddaughter, Mila Sorornejad.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date at St. Patrick’s Church in Farmington, Conn., due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.donordrive.com); or Catholic Charities, 496 Plainville Ave., Unionville CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.