Nelson R. “Coop” Cooper Sr. took his final curtain call at the age of 75 on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a brief period of sudden illness.
Cooper was a longtime resident of Swanzey where he opened and operated his paving business, “Cooper Paving.” At the age of 12 he started working with his family and continued all the way up until his time of passing. He received a 4th-grade education in Hartford, Conn., and worked tirelessly to become a successful self-made businessman. He was an honorable member of the Brotherhood of Asphalt. He shared his knowledge, work ethic and passion for the trade by taking many others through the asphalt academy. His legacy will live on through them all.
He enjoyed traveling, dancing, sitting under the old pine tree at home or in front of the fire with a coffee and some company. He loved to go cruising in his “Cherry Red” truck with his cowboy hat on, singing and serenading his best friend and wife, Denice. Nelson was full of wit and charm, with a heart of gold. He was always well-dressed and was known to dance and sing the night away. He was truly one of a kind and proud Hartford Breed.
He was born on April 3, 1945, in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Victoria and Richard Cooper, and one of 12 siblings. Mr. Cooper is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Denice A. Cooper, of Swanzey. He is also survived by two daughters and four sons, and predeceased by one son. He also left behind many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, cousins, several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
In keeping with Cooper’s wishes, all services are private. Burial will take place in the spring. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
