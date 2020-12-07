Nelson R. “Coop” Cooper Sr., 75, of Swanzey, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
