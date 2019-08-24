Neile John Vaine Jr., 81, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away peacefully at his home on
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, with family by his side.
He was born the son of the late Clarice (Smith) and Neile Vaine Sr. on June 7, 1938, in Philadelphia. He was educated in Winchester, where he attended local schools and earned his General Education Diploma.
On Dec. 20, 1958, Neile took his vows to Connie M. Botting at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Winchester. Sadly, Connie passed on Dec. 18, 2009, after almost 51 years of marriage. Their wedding day was held on the coldest day of the year and he took her to England, and they enjoyed four years there together.
Neile enlisted in the National Guard of New Hampshire, where he served with distinction. He was honorably discharged at the rank of PFC / E-3 on May 30, 1957, after his enlistment was complete. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was trained as an aircraft mechanic.
He completed his time in service during the Vietnam War in 1964 and was again honorably discharged. Neile was proud to serve in the US Air Force for seven years. After leaving the military life, the young couple moved to their hometown of Winchester to raise their children.
Neile worked as a tool and die maker at American Optical and Tidland Corporation in Keene for many years. Always humble, he enjoyed the challenge of designing patterns and was applauded for setting new standards for the company.
Neile was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed tinkering with cars, hunting, fishing and a good game
of cards. Neile and Connie enjoyed family, traveling with dear friends and were known to throw great parties.
He leaves his children, Karen Jerome and her husband, Paul, of Belgium; his son, Jeffery Vaine, and his wife, Penny, of Winchester; favorite granddaughters, Amanda, Laura and Marie; and three great- grandchildren; and his brothers, Timothy Vaine and his wife, Cathi, of Winchester, and Norman Vaine of California. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Neile is predeceased by his brothers, Jerry, Steve, Mark and two younger sisters.
Neile and his family wish to thank all those who cared for him at Cheshire Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Winchester Clinic, Applewood Health Care Center and Hospice at HCS.
In keeping with Neile’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A mass with Christian burial rights to follow will occur on Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus, Parish of the Holy Spirit Church, Richmond Road, Winchester. Burial will follow in the family lot with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester.
In his memory, he would be grateful if you went fishing, told a good story or made a donation to a charity meaningful to him, such as: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, N.H. 03446 (they cared for his dog Lady); or to ELMM Memorial Community Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester, N.H. 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com), 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey.
