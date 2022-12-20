Neil C. Phillips, 82, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of Keene, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Banner Bay Hospital with his wife, Jeanne, by his side.
Neil was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Keene to Clifford and Bernice (Abbott) Phillips. He moved to Arizona in 1969.
In the 1970s he was president of the Tri-City Jaycees of Mesa-Chandler-Tempe, Ariz. He also owned and operated “Nip-N-Tuck” Army-Navy Surplus store in Mesa, Ariz., for about 10 years. Then in the 1980s he worked as an independent finish carpenter. Neil was also commander of Sons of the American Legion Post 27, Apache Junction, Mesa, Ariz.
In the 1990s he accepted the position of Company Carpenter for Tally Defense Systems — Mesa.
He loved fishing and old Western movies, but his real passion was restoring 1920s through 1960s classic cars.
Neil is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his daughters, Barbara Hammond, Karen Libby and Cheryl Lund; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Marteile and Stanley Page, Sandy and Bob Fuller, and Sharon Bissell; his brother, George and Cheryl Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Neil Phillips; his brothers, Kenneth, Donald, James, Gary and Bruce; and his sisters, Dorothy Whippie, Janice Conley, Bernice Barfield and Helen Smith.