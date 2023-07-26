Neal Ray Friets, 89, of Keene, died July 24, 2023, at Covenant Living of Keene. He was a person of integrity, devoted to his family and friends.
He was born in Omaha, Neb., on July 25, 1933, the only child of Nels and Lela (nee McKenzie) Friets.
He graduated from Yale University with the degrees of bachelor and master of engineering. After more than three years of active duty in the Civil Engineer Corps of the U.S. Navy, he spent the rest of his working life with Peter Kiewit Sons, Inc., a large contractor, working at and supervising construction projects in Greenland and the United States. After retirement in 1982, he and his wife enjoyed travels around the world. Their first retirement home, in Keene, became known as the “Hotel New Hampshire” by the many family and friends who visited there.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joan Elizabeth Friets; their elder son, Nels Radley Friets, his wife, Deborah, and their children, Nicole Rachel Rui Xiu Friets and Neal Ryan Rui Yang Friets; and their younger son, Eric McKenzie Friets, his daughters, Meryl James Friets and her husband, Robert Daniels, and Sophie Leigh Friets, Eric’s wife, Patricia Cerra, and her son, Nate Barsanti.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. No flowers by request. Contributions may be made in Mr. Friets’ memory to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, or your favorite charity.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).