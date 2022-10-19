Nathan James Shaffer

Nathan James “Nate” Shaffer, 34, of Brattleboro, passed away with his family by his side on Oct. 6, 2022.
Nate was born on Sept. 4, 1988, in Bellows Falls. He graduated from Burlington High School in 2006. Nate held many occupations throughout his life and was always willing to take on any task at hand.
In April of 2011, he welcomed his first son, Nathan Joseph Shaffer, into the world. In March of 2014, he welcomed a second son, Kayden Lee Shaffer. Those were two of the happiest days of his life.
Nate enjoyed the small things in life, like video games, going on walks, dogs, 4-wheeling, fast cars and snuggling his sons, and was always up for listening to music around a bonfire with his friends and family.
Nate had an infectious laugh, mischievous grin and was always fun to be around. Nate was a gentle giant with a huge heart and always tried to make everyone around him smile with his silly ways. He was a loving brother and a good friend.
Nate was predeceased by his grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Tyler, Johnnie Shaffer, Ken Smith and Patricia Hicks; his father, Shawn Tyler; his uncles, Eddie, Jerry, Greg, William and Travis; and his sister, Deserae Allen.
He is survived by his loving Mom, Carol Mcmanus; his stepmother, Billiejo Brooks; his grandmother, Ann Shaffer; his siblings, Brandon Shaffer, Kristie and Joshua Hutchins, Jason Shaffer, Matthew Emery, Rebecca Tyler, Corey Tyler, Honnee Mcmanus and Jonmichael Mcmanus; his two sons, Nathan and Kayden; many nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held for immediate family within the coming weeks. A memorial at a later date will be held for extended family and friends.