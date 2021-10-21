Nathan A. “Nate” Lehto, 31, a longtime resident of Troy and formerly of Keene, died unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Nathan was born the son of Tina A. (Wilson) Pike and Michael C. Lehto on July 10, 1990, in Keene. He was educated locally and attended schools in Keene. Nate was employed by the Marlborough Greenhouse in the production department. Prior, he worked for G.S. Precision Co. in Keene as a machinist for 2 years and United Parcel Service in Keene as a delivery man for a year. He enjoyed playing video games and liked to tinker with various technologies. Time was also spent being with family and his son.
Mr. Lehto is survived by his son, Aiden M. Lehto, of Troy; his mother, Tina A. Pike, and her significant other, James Gero, of Troy; his father, Michael C. Lehto, and his wife, Debbie, of Swanzey; a sister, Hannah A. Wilson, and her fiance, Ash Koch, of Swanzey; and a sibling from a combined marriage, Kyle Moody, of Keene; his grandmother, Pamela J. Michelson, of Troy; and his significant other, Ashley Misiaszek, of Jaffrey. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Nathan A. Lehto to: Granite Recovery Centers, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem NH 03079. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
