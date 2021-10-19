Nathan A. “Nate” Lehto, 31, of Troy, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
