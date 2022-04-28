Nathan “Nate” A. Head, 40, a resident of Keene and formerly of Brattleboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
He was born on March 21, 1982, to Lisa A. Clayton and Carl L. Head III in Brattleboro.
Nate was educated at Northfield Mount Herman in Northfield, Mass., with the class of 2000, where he excelled in football, track and field and wrestling. Nate also attended Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.
He was employed by the Auto Mall in Brattleboro as a beloved and well-respected sales manager for several years.
Nathan enjoyed watching football, baseball — especially the Red Sox, Celtics basketball, barbecuing and going on bike rides. He also loved to spend some of his time making wooden pens, deep-sea fishing, snowmobiling, boating and watching NASCAR. Nate was a part of the Cheshire County Shooting Sports EDU Foundation at the Ferry Brook Range.
Mr. Head leaves behind his mother, Lisa Clayton, and her husband, Terry, of Florida; his father, Carl Lewis Head III, and his wife, Grace, of Vernon, Vt.; his longtime partner, Emily Hammer, of Keene; a brother, Brian McCormick, and his wife, Cynara, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; a sister, Kimberly McCormick, of Oak Island, N.C.; and his grandparents, Lynn and Calvin C. Lowe of Hinsdale, and Audrey Craig of Knoxville, Tenn. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Nathan is predeceased by his grandfather, Carl Lewis Head Jr. A special tribute to John and Rhonda Burgess, who predeceased him, of Brattleboro, for the significant impact on Nate’s life.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Nathan Head will be held at the Best Western, 401 Winchester St., Keene, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Nathan A. Head to the American Heart Association by going to their website, www.heart.org, or by calling 1-866-661-8730.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
