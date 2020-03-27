Natalie J. Robie
Natalie J. “Nan” (Braley) Robie, a longtime resident of Kingston, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with dementia. She was 89.
Born in Brookline, Mass., the daughter of Charles and Minnibelle Braley, Nan grew up mostly in Kingston and graduated from Sanborn Seminary. She literally married the boy next door, Bernie Robie, in 1949. They remained married for 52 years until Bernie passed in 2001. Nan belonged to many organizations throughout the years and served the community through the PTA, Friendship Circle, Women’s Auxiliary, as a Boy Scout den mother, and the Kingston Carnival, which was held on the Plains in Kingston for many years. She was a longtime member of The First Congregational Church of Kingston, serving as a deaconess and through the hospitality committee. According to her sister, Kay, she made the best meatloaf.
Nan is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and his wife, Nancy, of Fitzwilliam; and Jeff and his wife, Julie, of Kingston. She has five grandchildren: Lisa, Angela, Sarah, Jessie and Joshua. She also is blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Simon, Sebastian, Alexandra, Drew, Joslin, Xander, Cora, Ava, Willa, Nevaeh, Sydney, Penelope and Charlotte.
Nan leaves behind her sisters: Kay Malloy of Kingston; and Pat LaFontaine and her husband, Fred, of Concord. She is predeceased by her brother, Jack. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Carolyn Robie, of Kingston. Nan has many nieces and nephews. Of these, the family wishes to especially thank Kitty Malloy, who faithfully visited “Auntie Nan” over the last year-and-a-half she spent at Langdon Place in Exeter. The family also thanks the staff and volunteers of Beacon Hospice and the nurses and attendants at Langdon Place for their special love and care of Nan these last months.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Nan’s name. Please check www.brewittfuneralhome.com for updates regarding services.
