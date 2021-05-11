Natalie Cass

Natalie (Weston) Cass, 90, of Hancock, passed away in the comfort of her home on May 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
Her favorite quote was from Mother Teresa: “Do no great thing, only small things with great love.” Nat’s family and friends felt and continue to feel her great love.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1930, daughter of Richard Weston and Cevie Towne Weston Bowley. Nat grew up on a farm in Amherst and graduated from Amherst High School.
Nat married Ernest C. Cass on Oct. 30, 1948. They moved to Hancock in 1956, where they raised their family. Nat liked to garden and especially enjoyed her time with her family and friends. She was an avid Boston Celtics fan and looked forward to the games and tracking the scores.
When first married, Nat worked at the American Guernsey Cattle Club in Peterborough registering cows. She then worked at Sylvania in Hillsboro as a secretary. After time off to raise her family, she became a billing secretary for Dr. D. Glyn Millard in Peterborough. After Dr. Millard retired, she became the receptionist and secretary at Boston University Sargent Camp in Hancock, where she genuinely enjoyed working with the staff, the interns and the campers, and looked forward each day to having lunch with the seniors at “Senior Lunch.”
She was involved in church and civic organizations, beginning with the Rainbow Girls, 4-H Club and Amherst Grange in Amherst. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, joining in 1956 and serving in many capacities throughout the years, including teaching Sunday School and being an active participant in the Hancock Women’s Guild. She also was a member of the Hancock Red Hatters and enjoyed the monthly luncheons of the Birthday Group.
Nat, Mom, Grammy, will be dearly missed by her children: Mike Cass of Hancock; Neal Cass and his spouse, Alexandra Heatley, of Hancock; and Cheryl Cass Jessie and her spouse, Robert, of Bennington; her grandchildren: Laura, Sarah, Tyler, Gregory, Noah, Selina, Joshua, Liam, Rachel and Elizabeth; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Roberta Wilkins; and her sister in-law, Celia (CC) Brooks.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest; her son, the Reverend Dr. Barry Cass; her grandchild, Chase Cass; and her siblings: Gladys Patten, Roger Weston and Barbara Calvin.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery on Bennington Road in Hancock. Those in attendance are asked to wear a face mask and to follow social distancing practices.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in her name to the First Congregational Church of Hancock, UCC, P.O. Box 98, Hancock NH 03449.
