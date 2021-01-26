Nancy P. Brigham, 79, a beloved member of the Keene community and the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, died on Dec. 29, 2020. Friends are invited to an online memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 4 p.m. To request the link for the service, email rev.michaelkuuc1824@gmail.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Winchester man claims seven-figure Powerball prize
- Keene businessman bets on city's entertainment scene with new casino
- NH vaccine rollout steams ahead, with some hiccups
- $2M Powerball ticket sold at Swanzey market
- COVID-19 outbreak reported at Applewood Rehabilitation Center
- State reports 10 more COVID-related deaths, one in Cheshire County
- High-risk Cheshire Medical patients told to wait for vaccine-registration email
- Applications for second round of PPP loans rolling for local businesses, banks
- COVID-19 case reported at Keene Middle School
- Arnold & Marylou Stymest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.