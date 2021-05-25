A graveside service and committal for Nancy N. (Nichols) Keating, 97, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Gilsum, who passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m in the Centennial Cemetery, Centennial Road, Gilsum. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.