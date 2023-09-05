Nancy M. Ethier

Nancy M. (Durkee) Ethier, 75, of Nashua, passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948, to the late Richard and Louise (Thayer) Durkee, Nancy was raised in Winchester and graduated from Thayer High School in 1966. She was a proud graduate of the Dartmouth Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover in 1969. She continued her nursing career for more than 30 years.
Nancy married her loving husband, Richard “Rick” P. Ethier, in 1974. They were members of the First Congregational Church of Manchester. After 36 years of marriage, she was predeceased by Rick in 2010.
Nancy became a snowbird and spent several winters in Punta Gorda, Fla., at the Waters Edge RV Resort, where she joined lifelong friends from New Hampshire, and made many new ones in the community. Most recently she had relocated her winter home to San Antonio, Fla.
Nancy was a member of the Good Sam Camping Club and spent many summers at campgrounds all around the Northeast. She was a faithful fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Nancy enjoyed traveling the world and especially loved cruising. She will be remembered for her fondness of a good shopping spree, passionate love for dogs, her infinitely generous spirit and endless devotion to family.
Nancy is survived by two stepchildren: Jennifer Longval and her husband, Joseph; and Scott Ethier and his wife, Jeannette; four grandchildren: Amelia, Tyler, Jade and Owen; a brother, Randy Durkee, and his wife, Cheryl; a niece, Kristin; two nephews, Rick and Richard; her best friend, Linda Brunmeier; and her beloved dog, Mazzy.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lambert Funeral Home and Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.