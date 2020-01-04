Nancy Little Judd
On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, Nancy Little Judd, 79, of Keene, passed away at her home.
She was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Fitchburg, Mass., the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Clement) Little. She was a 1958 graduate of Fitchburg High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University, a master’s degree from the National College of Education, a master’s degree from Bethany Seminary and a master’s degree from Atlantic University in Virginia. She worked for many years in the field of geriatric psychology and counseling.
Nancy was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, an organization that she had been a member of for 57 years. She volunteered with the Keene Senior Center and took part in many of their community outreach events. She was also very interested in genealogy and worked with various organizations and historical societies to research the history of families and communities.
Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very outgoing and loved to meet new people through her volunteerism and community involvement.
She is survived by: her daughter, Rhonda Stibbe; her brother, William Little; her cousin, David Tower; and several extended family members. She is also survived by her best friend, Vesta Hornbeck.
In the spring of 2020 Nancy will be laid to rest at the Cathedral of the Pines, Rindge. This event will be announced as the date draws closer.
For those who wish to remember Nancy through a memorial donation, contributions may be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution, 1776 D St., Washington DC 20006.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
