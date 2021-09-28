Nancy Lee Fuller, 69, of Keeseville, N.Y., died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UVM Health Network, CVPH in Plattsburg, N.Y., with her loving family by her side.
Nancy was the daughter of Donald and Cora Fuller of Spofford. She lived many years in Townshend and Newfane, Vt., before moving to Keeseville, N.Y.
She is survived by her father, Donald G. Fuller Sr. of Spofford; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Edward Wright of Peterborough; brother Donald Fuller Jr. of Keene; and brother and sister-in-law Michael and Michelle Fuller of Spofford. Nancy is also survived by her three loving children, Kevin Fuller and wife, Mary, of Newfane, Vt., Amanda Richards-Erhardt and wife, Jo, of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Leighanne Reno and husband, Terry, of Keeseville, N.Y. Nancy also cherished her grandchildren, great-grandchild and nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Fuller.
Nancy enjoyed camping at Wakeda Campground with her family and going to the beach in Hampton or York.
A celebration of life ceremony will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.
