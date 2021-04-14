Nancy Lee Fitzsimmons

Nancy Lee (Greene) Fitzsimmons, of Bridgton, Maine, died on April 10, 2021, after an extended illness. She passed away peacefully at her home and in the presence of her loving family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was born on April 3, 1931, in Harrisville to her parents, Walter Lee and Doris (Perkins) Greene.
Nancy graduated from Keene High School in Keene in 1949. She married Robert B. Fitzsimmons on Aug. 26, 1950. They resided in Augusta, Maine, and then in Portland, Maine. In addition to fulfilling her responsibilities as wife, mother to her four daughters, and homemaker, Nancy worked for the AIG Insurance Company while her daughters were in high school and college. She and her family spent many summers on Highland Lake in Bridgton, Maine, where she and Bob eventually moved to spend their retirement years. Nancy had leisure time interests including sewing, knitting and reading. After retirement, she volunteered at the Bridgton Public Library. She and her family were avid skiers and enjoyed skiing at Pleasant Mountain. Later in life she took up the game of golf and became an active member of the Lake Kezar Country Club. Although coming late to the game, she enjoyed considerable success, winning several individual competitions. She very much enjoyed being a member of the Southern Maine Senior Women’s Golf Association and participating in many golf outings around southern Maine. Nancy greatly enjoyed traveling with Bob during their retirement and together they were able to play golf in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Cape Cod, Costa Rica and Ireland. They also enjoyed ski trips to Switzerland and Utah.
Nancy’s work ethic, tireless and selfless service, her kindness and gentle, loving nature made her an exceptional and much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her younger brother, James Greene; her daughter, Gail A. Fitzsimmons Saviello; her son-in-law, Robert J. Bouchard; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Jeanne Fitzsimmons; and her granddaughter, Abigail Saviello.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert B. Fitzsimmons; her daughter, Jane L. Hunter, and her husband, Allen, of Westmanland, Maine; her son-in-law, Thomas Saviello, and his partner, Christine Geisser, of Wilton, Maine; her daughter, Cathy J. Bouchard, of Caribou, Maine; and her daughter, Ann M. Rathbone, and her husband, Bill, of East Woodstock, Conn.
Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren: Dr. Brian M. Hunter; Jennifer Hunter and her husband, Derek Hengstenberg; Matthew A. Hunter, Esq. and his wife, Amy; Sarah McMaster and her husband, Ryan; Kristin Strazulla and her husband, Joseph; Dawn NcNernay; Allison Reudinger and her husband, Matt; Benjamin Saviello; Brenna Bouchard Hayes and her husband, Mike; and Brady Bouchard.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Ruben Hunter, Kelan Loux, Reilly Hunter, Connor Plourde, Ty Hunter, Sadie Hunter, Margaret McMaster, Tyler Strazzula, Ava Strazzula, Emma Strazzula, Logan McNerney, Kendall McNerney, Eliana Reudinger, Hannah Bouchard, Hallie Bouchard and Brendan Bouchard.
She was thankful for the special friendships she enjoyed with Barbara Lawrence, Belle Traver, and Karen Spanglo.
Out of respect for Nancy’s wishes, there will be no services. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton, Maine. In lieu of flowers, any who may be inclined may make donations in Nancy’s name in support of Junior Golf at Lake Kezar Country Club or to the Bridgton Public Library.
