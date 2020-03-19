Nancy L. Spadjinske
Nancy L. (Turner) Spadjinske, 59, a longtime resident of Troy, and previously of Swanzey and Massachusetts, died Friday, March 13, 2020. She died peacefully after a period of declining health at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Nancy was born the daughter of the late Georgianna (Farrar) and Kenneth Turner on Sept. 2, 1960, in Royalston, Mass. She attended both Worcester and Gardner (Mass.) high schools.
On Jan. 9, 1999, she married Robert G. Spadjinske Jr. in a simple service at their home. They had been married for 21 years.
She was employed by MVS Fulfillment Services as an assembler for five years before retiring in 2005.
She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, going to flea markets, music, crocheting, being with her grandchildren and playing online Pogo games.
Mrs. Spadjinske is survived by her children: Kevin Parkhurst and his wife, Wendy, of Winchester; Keith Parkhurst of Troy; and James Leahy of Georgia. She is also survived by her children from a combined marriage: Jessica Spadjinski of Keene; Kathryn Pratt and her husband, Brian, of Alstead; Robert Spadjinske of Claremont; and Keely Spadjinske of Troy; her siblings: Charlene Moore and her husband, John, of Ludlow, Vt., Karen Brundage and her husband, Joseph, of Gardner, Mass.; Brenda Davngsay of Gardner, Mass.; and Robin Fields of Webster, Mass. She also is survived by nine grandchildren. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South St., Troy. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Nancy L. Spadjinske to: Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.