Nancy L. Smith
On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, Nancy L. (Matteson) Smith, 81, a resident of Swanzey, passed away at her home, surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born June 18, 1938, in Providence, R.I., the daughter of Lewis and Ethel (Haddock) Matteson. She was a 1956 graduate of Hope High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree from Manchester Community College. She proudly served our nation as a member of the United States Air Force. On June 11, 1960, she married the love of her life, Wallace Smith.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and “Grammy.” She loved spending time with the people that she loved the most, including the many friends that she made through her time in the Keene Pops Choir, the Keene Chorale, Option 1, the gym where she participated in exercise classes, and the many other organizations where she volunteered her time. She and her husband loved to travel together; some of her favorite destinations were in Europe and the Caribbean. When she traveled she would always take breathtaking photos; many of them are now on display in her home. Nancy was also an avid animal lover and always shared her home with four-legged companions.
She is survived by her husband, Wallace Smith; her daughter, Christine Solazzo and her husband, Stephen; her sons, Michael Smith and his husband, David, and David Smith and his wife, Marisa; grandchildren, Caitlin, Lexi, Makenna, Ashlyn and Quinn; her brother, Bruce Smith and his wife, Sheila, and several extended family members. She is also survived by her best friends, Carol Manz and Carol Elliott. She is predeceased by her brother Bruce Dauphine.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. There will be a time of remembrance at 3:30 p.m. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey, will take place in the spring and will be announced as the date draws closer.
Flowers are welcome or those who would like to remember Nancy through a memorial contributions, may do so to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
