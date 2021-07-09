A celebration of the life of Nancy L. Ramsey, 78 of Walpole, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington St., Walpole, the church most fitting to have this service in as this was the church that Nancy was baptized in, married in, and raised her children in. Although Nancy was laid to rest in the Walpole Village Cemetery in January, because of COVID-19, a church service, important for family and friends to be a part of, will now be able to take place. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
