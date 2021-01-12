Nancy L. Ramsey, 78, a longtime resident of Drewsville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland following a period of failing health due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Her parents, Jesse D. and Marjorie O. (Jennison) Pickering, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 13, 1942, in Bellows Falls. Nancy grew up and spent all of her life in Walpole. She was valedictorian of the 1960 graduating class at Walpole High School. Nancy worked with the U.S. Postal Service at the Walpole Post Office for 21 years. Prior to that, she spent several years at the Savings Bank of Walpole. She was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church of Walpole.
Nancy’s first love was spending time with her husband and family. She also loved going to country music concerts, camping with their RV, watching horse and oxen pulls and attending sporting events. She and David traveled to all 50 states as well as several other countries. Many summers were spent camping and visiting family in Nova Scotia.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 59 years, David H. Ramsey, of Drewsville; her children: David L. Ramsey and his wife, Jackie, of Concord; Deborah L. Clark and her husband, Harry, of Alstead; and Kimberly R. Anderson and her husband, Ted, of Walpole; eight grandchildren: Todd, Travis, Trevor, Richie and Jon Clark; Robin and Raymond Ramsey; and Savannah Anderson; five great-grandchildren: Lillianna and Ella Clark; and Carter, Rylee and Norah Clark; two brothers: Austin Pickering of Walpole; and Russell Pickering of Drewsville; two sisters: Barbara White of Marlow; and Judy LaFontain of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents and her youngest sister, Joan Swett.
Nancy’s family is grateful to the Castle Center in Keene, as well as the many family members who assisted with her care over the years. Over the last two years she has been lovingly cared for by the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
A graveside service, open to all, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Village Cemetery, North Road, Walpole. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. A memorial and celebration of life for Nancy will be held at a later date in the First Congregational Church of Walpole. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Ramsey’s memory to the Maplewood Activity Fund, attn: Kendra Pahl, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467; or the First Congregational Church of Walpole, P.O. Box 393, Walpole NH 03608.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
