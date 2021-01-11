Nancy L. Ramsey, 78, of Drewsville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland following a period of failing health. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
