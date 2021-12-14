Nancy L. Holway, 78, of Keene, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home in Keene.
Her parents, Leon and Grace (McNeil) Pike, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 25, 1943, in Baldwinville, Mass. Nancy resided in Hinsdale for many years before moving to Keene in 2014. While residing in Hinsdale, Nancy enjoyed her role as a store clerk with Walmart for more than 10 years. She loved working with her hands, creating beautiful arts and crafts, and canning wonderful treats for her family. She also enjoyed collecting memorabilia of all kinds.
Nancy had a huge heart and loved people. She was a longtime member of the Keene Seventh-Day Adventist Church and the Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Spofford.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: her sons, Jim Holway and his wife, Kerry, of Burlington, Vt., Doug Holway and his wife, Debra, of Vernon, Vt., and Bill Holway and his wife, Tina, of Bennington, Vt.; her adopted children: April and Jason Clark, Amy Horton, Michele Healey and Amber O’Connor; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and her extended family and church friends.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, David A. Holway, on Aug. 19, 2014; two sisters, Eleanor and Valerie; and her stepmother, Eileen (Mountain) Pike, who raised her from infancy following her mother Grace’s passing away.
A memorial and celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. in the Grace Community Evangelical Free Church, 49 Old Swanzey Road, Spofford. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Grace Community Evangelical Free Church, P.O. Box 120, Spofford NH 03462.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
