Nancy L. Bliss

Nancy Lilian Bliss, 64, died peacefully at Bedford Falls Assisted Living in Bedford on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Nancy was born on Jan. 24, 1957, in Santa Monica, Calif., the daughter of the late John G. and Geneva Bliss. She had resided in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Vienna, Va., Hanover, Mass., Needham, Mass., Brunswick, Maine, and Jaffrey.
Nancy was an accomplished gardener who pursued this passion throughout her growing many plant varieties in her greenhouse. She enjoyed canoeing, swimming, and picking blueberries at her lake house in Deering. She loved animals and had a number of German Shepherds throughout her lifetime. She was deeply committed to the humane treatment of animals as well as protecting the environment.
She worked at Drug Fair in Vienna, Va., Upland Farms in Peterborough and retired from the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Jaffrey. She was a member of the First Church in Jaffrey. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her brothers, John Bliss of Belmont, Mass., and David Bliss of Jaffrey; her nephew, Daniel Bliss, of Bedford; and her niece, Morgan Bliss, of Amherst.
A graveside service for Nancy will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Philips-Heil Cemetery on Fitzwilliam Road in Jaffrey. Rev. David Felton, Interim Pastor of the First Church in Jaffrey, will be the officiant.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research at: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014.
To share memories and condolences with Nancy’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
